An event marking the public destruction of exhibits by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi State has been held in Lokoja the State Capital.

The exercise is being attended by key government officials, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, civic groups, among others.

NDLEA Commander in Kogi State, Mustapha Yahuza reveals that “Kogi State has an illicit drug problem” despite today’s exercise to destroy 25 tons of exhibits.