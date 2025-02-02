The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control and Prevention is advising citizens and residents to avoid all but essential travel to countries with confirmed cases of the Ebola virus disease.

This follows a report of a confirmed outbreak of the Ebola virus caused by the Sudan specie, in Wakiso, Mukono and Mbale city, in Uganda.

The Ugandan ministry of health says only one case has so far been reported, and one death with forty four other contacts being followed up.

In a public health advisory, the NCDC reveals that there are no cases of the virus in Nigeria and it will continue to monitor the regional and global situations and notes that Uganda has experience in responding to EVD outbreaks as necessary action has been initiated.

So far, based on the dynamic risk assessment conducted in response to the recent Marburg outbreak in Rwanda, according to NCDC, the risk of EVD is also classified as moderate which indicates that EVD, without mitigation, is likely to occur in Nigeria.

The disease agency says it will continues to monitor occurrences and has initiated measures to strengthen preparedness in the country.