The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has confirmed that five airlines facing enforcement action since December have officially received their Letters of Sanction for consumer protection violations.

The affected airlines are Aero Contractors, Arik Air, Air Peace, Royal Air Maroc, and Ethiopian Airlines.

In a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding passenger rights and ensuring strict compliance with aviation regulations.

The authority also warned that stricter penalties are being prepared for additional airlines found guilty of similar infractions.