The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Ozigwe, has established a committee called the Adjudicative Review Committee, which will examine some of the conflicting judgments delivered by judges.

Mr. Ozigwe, speaking at the association’s National Executive Council Meeting in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, expressed concern over the high number of pre-trial inmates, who account for 65 percent of the country’s jail population.

The event provided an opportunity for members of the bar to examine issues of national interest as well as those affecting the legal profession.

NBA President Afam Ozigwe, while addressing the conference, expressed concerns over conflicting judgments issued by judges.

He stated that the association is encouraging academics and legal professionals to review such judgments and publish their analyses.

Ozigwe also highlighted the NBA’s concern over individuals who are remanded in prison without having their cases tried.

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by the Commissioner for Justice, Kayode Ajulo, stated that the state has enacted laws to discourage land grabbing.

Other members of the bar also spoke on the need to decongest correctional facilities.