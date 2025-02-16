The Nigerian Navy has rescued nine suspected victims of human trafficking in Lagos State.

The Forward Operating Base in Badagry also seized 1,109 bags of smuggled rice and more than 3,300 litres of petrol confiscated in Ajara Town and Bollinton.

In another operation, 121 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa were recovered and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The Nigerian Navy says with its zero-tolerance policy for illegal activities, it is committed to put an end to smuggling and human trafficking, in the country.