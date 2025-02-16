Men of the Quick Response Team at Agadagba Naval Outpost in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, under the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Igbokoda, have intercepted a locally fabricated wooden boat conveying illegally refined petroleum products.

A total of 1,400 litres of illegally refined oil stored in 44 jerry cans were seized in the process

The team led by the Base Operations Officer, Forward Operating Base Igbokoda, acted on credible intelligence received through maritime security outlets .

Speaking on the seizure, the Commander of the Forward Operating Base Igbokoda, Navy Captain Aliyu Usman, issued a stern warning to oil thieves to steer clear of the state

He added that the seized wooden boat and its contents would be handled and deactivated in line with existing regulations and directives from the Defence Headquarters.

The Navy commended Tantita Security Services and Gallery Security Services for their swift and credible intelligence, which has significantly contributed to the fight against crude oil theft and the safeguarding of Nigeria’s maritime environment.