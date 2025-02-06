In an effort to preserve Rwandan unity, Rwandans in Nigeria gathered in Abuja to observe National Heroes Day, an occasion to honour the heroism, sacrifice, and selflessness that have come to define the Republic of Rwanda.

And that is to preserve Rwandan unity while also honouring the fortitude, sacrifice, and selflessness that have come to define the Republic of Rwanda, which has an unforgettable story about the tragic 1994 Genocide.

Every year, since the end of the infamous genocide of Rwanda, they come together to mark heroes day, a day set aside to recognise known and unknown lives lost in the genocide.

In Abuja, the day was commemorated with cultural display

A display that is a reminder of the peace and the beacon of light in the Rwandan’s journey.

The theme: Heroism and Unity for Rwanda’s Development is also a reminder that heroism is an act beyond bravery

Speaking on the importance of heroism, October Vianney Muhinda, Chairperson of the Rwandan Community in Nigeria placed emphasis on the people that gave their lives in exchange for others and categories of recognition the country gives.

