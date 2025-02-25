The National Counter Terrorism Centre, in collaboration with the British High Commission, has launched a Strategic Commanders Course on Crisis Management in Abuja.

The five-day training aims to equip security leaders with critical skills for effective crisis response and multi-agency coordination.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the military, security agencies, and government institutions.

At the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Abuja, security leaders from various agencies gather for the opening of the Strategic Commanders Course on Crisis Management.

The initiative, organised in collaboration with the British High Commission, aims to enhance Nigeria’s preparedness and response to security threats.

The National Coordinator of the Centre stresses the importance of proactive crisis management, particularly in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The Strategic Commanders Course will run for five days, with participants receiving expert insights on multi-agency incident command, crisis decision-making, and strategic operations.

The training is part of ongoing efforts to bolster Nigeria’s security framework and foster international cooperation in counterterrorism efforts.

With Nigeria facing dynamic security challenges, initiatives like this remain crucial in ensuring that the country’s security forces and agencies are well-equipped to respond effectively.