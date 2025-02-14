The 2025 appropriation bill has now been passed by both chambers of the national Assembly and is awaiting presidential assent.

The senate and house of representatives passed the budget of N54.9 Trillion earlier on Thursday after consideration of the report by the Committee on Appropriations.

After weeks of interface with government Ministries, Departments and Agencies at the Budget Defence Sessions, The Senate Committee on Appropriations presented its Report with recommendations on the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

President Tinubu had raised the proposed budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion, highlighting additional revenues generated by key agencies of government .

The Committee has now recommended an addition of N750 Billion , raising the Budget to N54.2 Trillion.

The Committee revealed that the proposed increment is from President Tinubu’s $200 million intervention fund to the Health Sector to mitigate the decision of the United States Government to suspend further invention in the provision of Vaccines and drugs for malaria, Polio , HIV and Tuberculosis

The Senate dissolved into the Committee of supply where the report was subjected to a clause by clause consideration and was approved.

The Committee also recommended that the executive presents future Budgets to the National Assembly not later than 3 months to the next financial year in order to return the Country to the January to December Budget Cycle .