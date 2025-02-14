The Nasarawa State Government has donated Twenty-Five Thousand fingerlings of Heterotic fish species to communities in Doma Local Government to boost production.

The initiative, executed by the state government’s Human Capital Development department, is geared towards tackling the state’s fish shortage.

For several years the Dam has served as source of fishing activities for communities around the area and this is a source of livelihood to them.

In the last one year, there has been a paucity of fish harvested from the dam and others in the state.

This has brought about a shortage of fish supply in the state and the few available fishes are usually exorbitant in prices.

The Nasarawa Government is concerned about this development and is donating 25,000 fingerlings of fish to boost fish production in the communities.

The initiative, executed by the state government’s Human Capital Development Agency, is expected to be ready for harvest in six months.

The fishing association and the communities are optimistic that the initiative is a step in the right direction and would improve the production of fishes in the river.

This initiative by the state government would boost the economic power of locals in this community and make fish available and cheaper for residents of the state in the coming months.