The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has reopened selected shops in Aba—specifically those cleared of involvement in the sale of fake and adulterated products.

This decision follows an appeal by the Abia State Government, asking NAFDAC to unseal businesses that have been investigated and ensure only genuine, safe products reach the public.

The fight against counterfeit, adulterated, and expired drugs in Aba’s markets remains a top priority.

In a joint operation, the Abia State Government and NAFDAC have intensified efforts to eliminate the illegal trade and ensure offenders face the full force of the law.

NAFDAC’s South East Zonal Coordinator emphasised that the reopening process is strictly selective—only businesses with no trace of counterfeit goods are allowed to resume operations, while those still dealing in fake medicines remain permanently shut.

He commended Governor Alex Otti for intervening to protect legitimate traders while maintaining a firm stance against offenders.

On his part, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor reaffirmed the state’s zero tolerance for illegal activities, insisting that perpetrators will face severe consequences.

Market leaders from Eziukwu and Ariaria markets pledged full cooperation with NAFDAC, vowing to prevent the sale of substandard drugs within their trading areas.

Authorities have issued a final warning—anyone caught engaging in the production or sale of fake and unsafe products will be prosecuted without exception.