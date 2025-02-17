The Air Component of Operation FASAN YANMA (AC OFY), on 15 February 2025, conducted a successful airstrike at Yauni Hill, Zakka Ward of Safana Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The airstrike resulted in the neutralisation of several bandits and helped to repel the onslaught against Police Mobile Force (PMF) and Katsina State Community Watch Corps personnel.

The operation was launched in response to intelligence indicating a terrorist attack on a PMF location in the community, where bandits had already killed 2 PMF personnel and 4 vigilantes.

The bandits were confirmed to be taking refuge on the nearby Yauni Hill.

In a swift and decisive response, NAF air assets were deployed for an air interdiction mission.

Upon arrival, the targets were identified and engaged.

However, the reports alleging civilian casualties following the airstrikes are deeply troubling.

The NAF takes these concerns seriously and remains fully committed to uncovering the truth.

According to the Airforce the claims are distressing but adds that they remain allegations until a comprehensive investigation is concluded.

As a professional force dedicated to the protection of Nigeria and its people, the NAF operates under strict rules of engagement and adheres to internationally accepted standards in all its operations. The NAF Ethos guarantees that our operations are always geared towards ensuring the well-being of our nation and citizens.

In response to these allegations therefore, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has promptly ordered a thorough investigation to verify the claims and ensure appropriate action is taken based on the findings.

We urge the public to remain calm as the investigation unfolds, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of innocent lives.