All is now set for the global citizens move afrika concert as multiple award winning artiste, John Legend, is set to thrill Nigerians.

The event, which is taking place at the palms in Lagos, will witness performances from Singer, songwriter, and actor Simi as well as DJ Consequence.

The renowned artiste and EGOT winner first performed at Kigali’s BK Arena on February 21, marking Move Afrika’s strategic expansion across both East and West African regions.

Move Afrika is Global Citizen’s initiative to create job and entrepreneurship opportunities, and enhance health systems for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of live music events.

This first-of-its-kind music touring circuit brings together the hottest African and international artists.