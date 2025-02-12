The traditional ruler of Imoru in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Charles Basorun has raised alarm over the activities of illegal miners in his community.Basorun, the Oloja of Imoru sought the intervention Federal Government before the community and other towns around the were turned into battlefields

It would be recalled that a youth leader was killed in the Leege community, Odigbo Local Government Area, causing widespread unrest across the state.

Similarly, illegal mining activities have been on the rise nationwide, fueling unrest in mineral-rich communities. These areas have witnessed a surge in kidnappings and killings, affecting both locals and foreigners.

The traditional ruler said the state was endowed with mineral resources, including crude oil, bitumen, and gold.

He, however, said illegal mining activities in the state have continued to increase, and communities with mineral deposits face daily challenges.

The Oloja of Imoru called on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the state government to intervene in the panic caused by the presence of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) personnel.

The traditional ruler had earlier written to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, urging an investigation into the license presented by Royalhood Diadem Limited, which both he and the Imoru commission have described as questionable

Speaking on the matter, the traditional ruler stated that the license presented by Royalhood Diadem Limited, allegedly granted on 15th November 2024 and set to expire on 14th November 2027 is being investigated

His words “During my thorough research and investigation, I discovered it was fraudulent. That was why the community and I wrote to the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, requesting a proper investigation into the sub-licensee”

The Oloja of Imoru alleged that top officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence have been aiding the illegal activities in his domain to aid the operation of the farm

He added that hundreds of NSCDC personnel to monitor the company’s operations.