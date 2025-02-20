The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has announced the commencement of the 2025 edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, by 11am at the National Press Centre of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Abuja.

This is in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that all Ministers are expected to provide updates on the achievements, policies, and programmes of their respective ministries.

This initiative underscores the administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and effective communication with the Nigerian public.

The 2025 series will kick off with briefings from the following ministers:

Mr. Mukhtar Maiha

Honourable Minister

Ministry of Livestock Development,

Engr. Abubakar Momoh

Honourable Minister

Ministry of Regional Development.

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation is inviting members of the press, stakeholders, and the general public to participate in this important engagement, which aims to foster a deeper understanding of the government’s progress and developmental agenda.