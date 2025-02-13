Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, made a surprise visit to King’s College in Lagos, and what he found was quite alarming with most of the structures falling apart.

When he arrived at 8 am, students were still in their underwear and housewear, while most teachers were nowhere to be found.

When the minister asked one of the teachers to explain why the students were not in classrooms, she said the school was gearing up for an interhouse sports day, which explained the relaxed atmosphere.

However, the Minister’s main concern was the state of the school’s infrastructure, particularly the hostels, classrooms and the CBT hall, which was built back in 2015.

He was shocked to see cracks on the walls of the building, the minister told the principal it was dangerous for the students to use the hall for lectures and examination.

The Minister has ordered an on-the-spot intervention to address the issue, instructing the executive secretary to assemble a needs assessment team to identify areas that require improvement.

Thursday’s visit to King’s College is the minister’s second visit to a Unity School in three months and it is to enhance the quality of education and creating a more conducive learning environment for the students.

Another issue that was raised during the visit is that fact for more than 8 months, the school has relied on alternative sources for electricity.