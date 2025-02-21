The Minister of Livestock, Mukhtar Maiha, says the livestock business is worth 33 trillion naira, but previous administrations have not given it the attention it deserves.

His objective is to create a resilient livestock business that promotes economic diversification and growth.

To do this, the ministry intends to promote creative and inclusive programs that increase economic value and maximize the sector’s potential.

To raise awareness of the industry’s vast economic opportunities, an approved organisational framework has been put in place.

The minister emphasised that the ministry has the necessary expertise and talent to effectively manage its operations.

A total of 500 animals will be settled in grazing reserves, with technology being leveraged to monitor all reserves nationwide. Each animal will be tracked, as this is the only effective way to manage them.

The ministry will collaborate closely with the private sector to drive development while also partnering with the international community to enhance the industry.

Maiha also noted that Nigeria’s national research institute, which is over 100 years old, lacks modern technology.

To address this, the ministry plans to fully commercialize operations to produce 1.2 billion vaccine doses annually , an essential step in controlling animal diseases.

Currently, the country spends $1.5 billion annually on animal vaccines, a cost the ministry aims to reduce significantly.

The ultimate goal is to ensure livestock perform optimally by implementing necessary measures.

Additionally, the minister is advocating for legislation requiring that all cows be slaughtered in certified abattoirs.

During the question and answer session, the Minister of Livestock stated that an inventory of cattle routes will be taken to regulate the movement of animals into Nigeria after farm harvests.

The number of livestock allowed into the country needs to be controlled to ensure proper management.

He emphasised the importance of tagging livestock, as it enables accurate record-keeping, tracking, and traceability in cattle ranching.

This system will help monitor the number of animals on each ranch and allow for easy identification in case of theft or loss.

To improve meat quality and safety, more cattle will be processed through abattoirs with proper documentation, inspection, and certification before they are sold.

The minister said the ministry is also working on securing international market access, particularly through partnerships with groups in the Middle East.

Stakeholder engagement is ongoing to communicate the ministry’s plans and find solutions for remodelling existing abattoirs.

Addressing security concerns is also a priority, and non-kinetic measures, including awareness campaigns, will be implemented to bridge security gaps.

By enhancing livestock productivity, the minister believes Nigeria can become self-sufficient in meat production. Currently, 60% of the cattle consumed in the country are imported. However, with the establishment of modern abattoirs, the country could achieve self-sufficiency within two years.

The ministry aims to increase the value of the livestock industry from $32 billion to $74 billion over the next five years.

He also called for a rational, unemotional approach to cattle-related issues, focusing on economic opportunities rather than controversy.

He stated that the government will ensure continuity by carrying forward livestock-related programs previously managed by the Ministry of Agriculture.

At the national level, these initiatives will be expanded, and the ministry has grown from two departments to seven to enhance its capacity.

A key focus is making pasture cultivation a significant commercial industry in Nigeria. To achieve this, 13 letters have been sent to subnational entities to secure land for pasture development, and individuals interested in this venture are encouraged to engage with the ministry.

Additionally, the ministry has secured contracts to export grasses from Nigeria to the Middle East, marking a major step in expanding the sector’s economic potential.

Overall, the ministry is committed to breaking new ground and driving innovation in livestock development.