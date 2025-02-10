The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is set to meet with the management of University College Hospital and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company to address the ongoing electricity crisis at UCH in Ibadan.

The hospital has been cut of from the grid since October 2024, which has severely impacted its ability to provide quality medical care.

The electricity crisis is attributed to the hospital’s disconnection from the national grid by IBEDC over an outstanding debt of about 500million naira.

The meeting aims to find a lasting solution to the power challenge, which has affected the hospital’s operations, including laboratory tests, surgeries, and patient care.