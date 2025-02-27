Meta apologised on Thursday and stated that it has addressed a “error” that caused some Instagram users to report a deluge of violent and graphic content recommended on their personal “Reels” page.

According to a Meta spokesman, problems that caused some users to see inappropriate content in their Instagram Reels feed have been corrected.

The statement comes after a number of Instagram users expressed worries about a recent flood of violent and “not safe for work” content in their feeds across multiple social media sites.

Some users claimed they saw such content, even with Instagram’s “Sensitive Content Control” enabled to its highest moderation setting.

According to Meta policy, the company works to protect users from disturbing imagery and removes content that is particularly violent or graphic.

Prohibited content includes videos “depicting dismemberment, visible innards or charred bodies,” as well as content that contains “sadistic remarks towards imagery depicting the suffering of humans and animals.”

However, Meta says it does allow some graphic content if it helps users to condemn and raise awareness about important issues such as human rights abuses, armed conflicts or acts of terrorism. Such content may come with limitations, such as warning labels.