MediaTek has introduced two new mid-range smartphone processors: Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X.

These chips are the successors to last year’s Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X processors, and they provide better power efficiency. They also support Google’s ultra HDR image and video formats.

The Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X are built with TSMC’s 4nm (N4P) process technology, which provides higher power efficiency and longer battery life. They both use an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The high-performance Cortex-A78 cores are 100MHz faster than the Dimensity 7300 series.

Both CPUs include the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, which supports Adaptive Gaming Technology 3.0 for more power-efficient gaming.

The MiraVision 955 display signal processor (DSP) allows the new processors to run Full HD+ panels at a refresh rate of 144Hz. They’re compatible with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The MediaTek Imagiq 950 image signal processor (ISP) inside these CPUs can handle up to 200MP camera sensors. It can record videos at up to 4K resolution and 30 frames per second with EIS and 12-bit HDR. It supports Google’s Ultra HDR format, which allows you to explore, capture, and share photos and movies with high dynamic range (HDR).

The built-in NPU 655 offers 15% better AI performance compared to last year’s chips (Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X).

The 5G modem built into these Dimensity chips supports 5G NR sub-6GHz (peak download speeds of 3.27Gbps) and worldwide 4G LTE. The chips also support several GNSS systems: BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, and QZSS. They also feature Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB 2.0 port.