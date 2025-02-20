The National Judicial Council (NJC) says Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the chief Judge of Benue State.

In a press statement signed by the council’s deputy director of information Kemi Babalola Ogedengle, the council maintained that by the clear provisions of the constitution, it is the mandate of the NJC to appoint and discipline judicial officers which has not been adhered to in this case.

Although, the Council confirmed receipt of a

petition against Justice Maurice Ikpambese, that

a petition is yet to be investigated in line with the Council’s investigation procedure and the principles of fair

hearing.

Until the complaint is investigated and deliberated on, Justice Maurice Ikpambese remains the Chief Judge of Benue State.