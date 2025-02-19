The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that a mass polio vaccination campaign will begin in Gaza on Saturday, targeting over 591,000 children under the age of 10.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X on Wednesday that “A mass polio vaccination campaign is planned to start in Gaza this Saturday, 22 February, aiming to cover more than 591,000 children under 10 years old.”

Tedros stated that the campaign follows the recent detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples, indicating its circulation in the environment and posing a risk to children.

“We welcome the ceasefire, which is enabling us to conduct the campaign. We continue to urge for a lasting ceasefire that leads to long-term peace,” he said, emphasizing support from WHO, UNICEF, and other partners.

Polio, a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis, primarily affects children under five. WHO and its partners have been working to prevent its spread through vaccination efforts in conflict-affected regions.