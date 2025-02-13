A magistrate Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State has struck out defamation charges filed by the police against rights activist, Dele Farotimi, at the instance of Afe Babalola.

The Nigerian police filed the charges after receiving Mr Babalola’s petition accusing Mr Farotimi of defaming him in December 2024.

Chief magistrate Abayomi Adeosun struck out the case following requests by police prosecutor Samson Osobu that nominal complainant, AFE Babalola has agreed to discontinue the suit.

Counsel to Farotimi, Kembi Adejare, confirmed they were served with a notice of discontinuation and the defense legal team has agreed.