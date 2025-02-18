An explosion at a shop manufacturing and selling locally made firearms and bullet powder at the Talata Mafara Central Market in Zamfara State has claimed four lives and over forty persons sustained various degrees of injuries

The Incident was said occurred Tuesday evening as a result of fire outbreak

A source who was an eye witness confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS via Telephone

Those killed by the explosion according to our source were workers in the shop while those injuried were traders in the market who came to help put off the fire

He adds that some of those who sustained injuries were taken to nearby health facility for treatment while others were rushed to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto

Efforts to get police reaction on the matter proves Abortive as phone calls put across to the Spokesperson of the Zamfara police command DSP Yazid Abubakar were not answered.

