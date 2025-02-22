Voting in the Osun State Local Government election has commenced.

Police officers are on the roads conducting stop-and-search operations as vehicular movement restriction order remains partially in effect.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, cast his vote in Ede, his hometown.

The Governor voted at 7:45am at Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9 in Ede before returning to the Government House in Osogbo

Electoral officers at his polling unit left immediately after the Governor had cast his vote, citing security concerns for their departure.

A visit to the State independent electoral commission showed that it is under lock and key with security operatives around the place.

Earlier, The Osun State Government had secured an order from the State High Court, allowing it to proceed with Saturday’s local government election.

The order also directed all security agencies to maintain peace before, during, and after the polls.

A statement by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, said the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with other security agencies, is fully prepared to take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order.