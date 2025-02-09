The Coalition of Concerned Natives of Lere Local Government Area has reaffirmed its historical and cultural ties to Southern Kaduna, countering claims that questioned Lere’s inclusion in the Southern Kaduna Cultural Festival.

The coalition stressed that indigenous groups like the Amo, Piti, and Gure have long identified with the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), despite Lere being politically zoned to Kaduna North.

The coalition also urged Senators Ibrahim Khalid and Sunday Marshall Katung to address these grievances, emphasizing that their identity as Southern Kaduna people is non-negotiable, underscoring the ongoing tension between cultural preservation and political divisions.