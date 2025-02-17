The Lagos State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence in the Leadership of the Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda.

37 Members of the Assembly who were present at plenary were unanimous in backing the Leadership of Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda who is fromn Apapa State Constituency.

The Assembly thereafter adjourned plenary indefinitely.

This decision may not be unconnected with the crisis of confidence currently rocking the Assembly, a beacon of stability before this current turn of events.