The Lagos State Government has announced the cancellation of the work from home policy which had been in place since February 2024.

This was contained in a Press Staement signed by the State Head of Service Bode Agoro.

The Head of Service also disclosed in the statement that the work from home policy cancellation takes effect from 31st of March 2025.

Read Full Details Below…

Further to the implementation of the New Minimum Wage in the State Public Service and other commendable measures put in place by this administration to improve the welfare and well-being of Public Servants in Lagos State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the cancellation of the work from home initiative in the Lagos State Public Service.

2. To this end, cancellation of the work from home initiative which had been in place since February 2024 will take effect from 31st March, 2025.

3. In view of the above, Public Servants are implored to fully rededicate themselves to effective discharge of their duties and ensure improved service delivery in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

4. Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.