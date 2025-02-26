The Lagos State Government has launched a comprehensive crackdown on illegal dredging activities in Ikorodu.

The move is part of efforst aimed at curbing environmental degradation and ensuring sustainable development.

Over 200 operators have been issued immediate stop-work orders, with several arrests made during the enforcement exercise.

The operation was spearheaded by Hon. Ekundayo Alebiosu, Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, alongside his enforcement team.

All the dredging sites in Ikorodu were shut down, and were served stop-work notices.

Alebiosu warned that any failure to comply with the government’s directives would lead to severe penalties, including the complete closure of affected sites.

“Illegal dredging is a major contributor to environmental issues in Lagos State, such as erosion and flooding,” Alebiosu stated.

He stressed the importance of conducting dredging activities in line with established regulations to safeguard public infrastructure, roads, and wetlands.

The government is determined to streamline dredging operations to meet international standards, Alebiosu explained. He urged registered miners to form an association that would address illegal mining practices more effectively.

The Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID) team’s visit to Ikorodu highlighted serious violations of Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) standards by these dredging companies.

Their activities have also contributed to the deterioration of local roads due to heavy truck traffic.

In response, the government has ordered an immediate halt to their operations and directed the operators to report to the Commissioner’s office for further action.

This firm action underscores the Lagos State Government’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development, ensuring that all mining and dredging activities are conducted responsibly and in compliance with the law.