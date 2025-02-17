The Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has sent text messages to 9,459 applicants who have successfully completed their online application in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment process.

TESCOM Chairman Mallam Bello Taoheed said in a statement that the invited applicants are those who scaled through the first leg of the process, such as having relevant university degrees and meeting the age requirement of the process.

“A total of 9,459 are being invited. They are those who completed the application process (completed the application form and submitted it online). They have B.Ed., B.Sc. Ed., or B.A. Ed.), or a Bachelor’s degree in relevant subjects with education qualifications,” he said in a statement.

“Some 26,349 candidates started the application process, but not all of them completed it because the system prevented those who were above the age limit and those without relevant degrees from proceeding to other steps of the application.

“A total of 11,617 completed the application process, but only 9,459 have been shortlisted for the CBT, owing to different yardsticks set on the system.”

He said 8,319 (or 87.95%) of the shortlisted applicants are Kwarans, while the remaining 1,140, or 12.05%, are non-indigenes.

Of the 9,459 invited for the CBT, 45.80% (4,332) applied to teach STEM subjects, according to the statement.

It said that 4,709 (49.78%) of the CBT candidates are males, while females constitute 50.22%, or 4,750, of the candidates.

Forty (40) of the shortlisted applicants are persons living with disabilities (PLWD), of whom 31 are Kwarans, the statement said, adding that authorities will accord them special care at the CBT centres.

The CBT centres for the process are Thomas Adewunmi University, Oko; Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa; Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin; University of Ilorin; Ilorin West LGA Library/CBT Centre, Agbo-Oba; Lafiagi Emirate Information and Technology Hub, Emir’s Road, Lafiagi; and Tsoede CBT Centre, along Patigi-Ilorin Road, Patigi.

The candidates are to visit the portal to choose which of the listed CBT centres that is closest or most convenient for them, after which they will be assigned the time of their examination, the statement said.

“They should print their examination slip from the portal and bring same to their centre,” it stated.

“The exam will begin at 8:30a.m. Applicants should arrive at the venue of their exams one hour before their cohort will begin their examination.

“Applicants must conduct themselves appropriately before, during, and after the test, as this is itself a form of assessment for the public sector job.