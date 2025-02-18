The Kogi State Government has expressed deep sympathy over the tragic accident that occurred in Lokoja, which resulted in the loss of lives and left several others severely injured.

The state government notes that the incident has brought immense pain to the affected families and the Federal University of Lokoja community.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, the tragedy underscores the urgent need for all stakeholders to advocate for safer highways, particularly in areas near institutions of learning and heavily populated zones.

The statement adds that Governor Usman Ododo, has instructed the State Ministry of Works to engage the Federal Ministry of Works for a meeting aimed at enforcing speed limits on the road near the Federal University, Lokoja.

Furthermore, the Governor has directed the State Security Adviser and the Commissioner for Transportation to develop strategies to regulate the movement of heavy trucks during peak hours along the institution’s vicinity.

The government also calls on road users to exercise caution to prevent such heart-wrenching accidents. Students are urged to remain calm, as the State Government is committed to collaborating with the university management to enhance the safety of both students and road users.

The statement concludes that in this dark hour, the State Government stands with the families of the victims, praying for divine strength to help them cope with this irreparable loss.