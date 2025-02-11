The Kogi State House of Assembly has officially declared the Dekina/Okura State Constituency seat vacant following the burial of the late lawmaker, Enema Paul.

Paul, who represented the constituency until his passing in December last year, died of an undisclosed illness at a private hospital in Abuja.

His death had left the legislative seat unoccupied, prompting the Assembly to take formal steps to notify relevant authorities.

During plenary, the Speaker of the House directed the Clerk to officially communicate the Independent National Electoral Commission and other relevant bodies regarding the vacancy.

This is in line with constitutional provisions mandating the Assembly to inform INEC whenever a legislative seat becomes vacant, paving the way for a by-election to fill the position.

Paul had resigned his position as Deputy Speaker of the House on 21st December, 2023 citing the need to focus on his then deteriorating health condition.

His resignation paved way for the emergence of Comfort Nwuchola, the member representing Ibaji State Constituency, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Political parties are expected to prepare for the by-election, with potential candidates vying to fill the position left behind by the late lawmaker.