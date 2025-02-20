Convicted kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, says eleven trailers that are part of his assets have been submitted to the Nigeria police force as restitution, with the hope that they will be transferred to the Lagos state government and sold for the benefit of families he has wronged in his crimes.

According to his counsel, Emefo Etudo, Evans is pressing on with his application for a plea bargain with the Lagos state government.

Also read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2025/01/alleged-kidnapping-evans-now-remorseful-seeks-pardon-from-lagos-govt-counsel/

Evans and his co-defendants, Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Linus Opara, are standing trial before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos State High Court on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and attempted murder.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, the four defendants told the court that they had opted to negotiate with the prosecution by way of a plea bargain.

Only the third defendant is yet to submit his application to the state government.

Apart from this instant case, Evans is also being tried for related offences before two more judges and has been convicted to life in prison and a 21 gear jail term by two separate courts.