Justice Sherifat Sonaike of the Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has adjourned a plea bargain application by convicted kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, in one of his three pending trials until April 17, 2025.

His co-defendants, Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba, and Linus Opara, are all negotiating plea bargains with the Lagos State administration.

The four men are on trial for a five-count accusation of conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder before Justice Sonaike, who took over the case in January 2023 when Justice Adedayo Akintoye (retired).

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, which was fixed for trial, prosecuting counsel, Alaba kuku told the judge that the defendants have expressed interests in plea bargaining.

He confirmed that Evans’ counsel, Emefo Etudo, had given him an advance copy of the application which is currently before the state government for consideration.

Other counsel – Emeka Azubuike representing the 2nd defendant,

Chinyere Udeh representing the 3rd defendant, and Emmanuel Ochai who appeared for the fourth defendant confirmed the development to the court.

But, the third defendant’s counsel, said he was yet to submit his application for plea bargain to the state government, through the office of the Attorney General of the state.

Evans, has been convicted twice over similar charges.

In February 2022, an Ikeja High Court Judge, Hakeem Oshodi, sentenced him to life imprisonment for kidnapping and conspiracy.

In September 2022, another judge of the High Court, Oluwatoyin Taiwo (retired), sentenced him to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping.