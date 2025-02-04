The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has given an update on the ongoing case involving Nigerian passenger Gloria Omisore and Kenya Airways.

On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the NCAA summoned the airline to its Abuja office for a meeting attended by Country Manager James Nganga, Station Manager Eric Mukira, and Duty Manager Ezenwa Ehumadu.

Key points discussed included:

Ms. Omisore had contacted Kenya Airways on December 7, 2024, confirming her eligibility to fly the Manchester-Paris-Nairobi-Lagos and Lagos-Nairobi-Paris-Manchester route, despite not having a Schengen visa. The airline reportedly assured her she was eligible to travel.

Kenya Airways allowed the passenger to board her outbound flight despite her needing a transit visa for Paris. This error was discovered only after she arrived in Nairobi.

The airline offered to reroute her to London at no extra cost, but Ms. Omisore requested accommodation due to her condition, which was denied, escalating the situation.

Kenya Airways initially issued a statement claiming the passenger had refused rerouting and acted aggressively. However, they later retracted the statement and admitted the error was theirs.

The NCAA reiterated that all airlines operating in Nigeria must have dedicated customer relations staff, as stipulated in aviation regulations, which would have helped prevent the situation from escalating.

The NCAA also condemned Kenya Airways staff who allegedly insulted Nigeria’s leadership.

The airline’s Country Manager apologised and confirmed that disciplinary actions would be decided by their headquarters in Nairobi.

Additionally, the NCAA has given Kenya Airways 48 hours to verify the details of the phone call with Ms. Omisore.