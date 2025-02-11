The Yauri Rigatta and Cultural Festival is is annual festival celebrated in Kebbi State Yearly and it is scheduled to take place from February 13th to 15th, 2025, with a vast plan to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Yauri on a national and global stage.

According to Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, the National Chairman of the Festival and Secretary to the Kebbi State Government, told newsmen that the Rigatta Committee has been working tirelessly to attract investments into Yauri, leveraging its potential as a mining hub.

The committee said it has interacted with organizations and foreign embassies, resulting in a significant investment pledge of $200 million from a Chinese investor.

This year’s festival has also received significant support from sponsors, who are committed to discharging their corporate social responsibility to communities in Yauri Emirate.

The event will feature an agricultural fair, cultural entertainment, and a water display, showcasing the best of Yauri’s produce, traditional music, dance, and art performances to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Yauri and promoting economic development in the region Yauri Rigatta

The 2025 edition of the Yauri Rigatta and Cultural Festival is expected to attract visitors from across the country and beyond, providing a unique opportunity for cultural exchange and economic collaboration.