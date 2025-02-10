Dignitaries from within and outside Kebbi State gathered for the wedding fatiha of Zainab Faruq, daughter of the Chairman, Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruq Aliyu Yaro.

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris , and his Sokoto State counterpart, Ahmad Aliyu, were the Special Guests at the ceremony held at the residence of the celebrant.

Governor Idris stood as the guardian of the bride, while former Governor of the defunct Sokoto State, Yahaya Abdulkarim, Sarkin Rafin Sokoto, represented the groom, Ayuba Hassan Kangiwa.

The marriage was solemnized with dowry payment of N200,000.

The sermon was delivered by Liman Muhammadu Wala, Imam of Wala Jumu’a Mosque, Birnin Kebbi, in line with Islamic jurisprudence.

The National Chairman of the Izala Movement, Sheikh Bala Lau, offered prayers for the couple, the nation’s leaders, and peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including former Kebbi State Governor, Sen. Muhammadu Adamu Alieru, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Tanko Yusuf Sununu; former Kebbi State Governor, Sa’idu Dakingari; Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru; APC National Organizing Secretary, Suleiman Muhammad Argungu; Kebbi State APC Chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana; and the Secretary to the Kebbi State Government (SSG), Yakubu Bala Tafida.

Also present were members of the National and State Assemblies, Commissioners, and thousands of well-wishers.