Kebbi State Government has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the National Emergency Management Agency for its prompt and effective disaster interventions in the state.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, conveyed this appreciation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, highlighting NEMA’s swift response in supporting flood victims last season, in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency.

Senator Tafida says it values NEMA’s generosity and welcomes their support in alleviating hardships during difficult times especially with the forthcoming Fasting period.

NEMA’s Director of Special Services, Hajiya Fatima Hassan, announced that the agency would commence distributing relief materials to vulnerable individuals in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday to help cushion the effect of the hardship.

NEMA’s interventions in Kebbi State are part of its broader efforts to provide disaster relief and support across Nigeria.

The agency has been recognized for its proactive and rapid responses to natural disasters, including floods, disasters and other emergencies.