The Kebbi State government has initiated plans to renovate and advance the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, established in 1952.

The project aims to upgrade the hospital’s infrastructure, procure modern equipment, and enhance healthcare services .

According to the Chief Medical Director of Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital and Permanent Secretary, Doctor Zaki A. Zaki, the renovation project involves relocating some departments to the Kalgo Medical Canter.

This move will facilitate the restructuring and remodelling of the hospital’s buildings, as well as the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment for various units, including medicine, surgery, dental, ENT, maternity, paediatric, emergency, laboratory, ICU, and dialysis.

The hospital will continue to provide essential services, including emergency care, laboratory tests, and ICU services, while the dialysis unit will remain operational with an expanded capacity.

To facilitate transportation, buses will be provided to shuttle patients between the hospital and the city center, and a brand-new ambulance will be allocated to the other hospital.

The project also prioritises training and capacity building for interns, with a focus on providing adequate manpower, equipment, and resources to support their development.

Doctor Zaki emphasized the importance of collaboration with the federal government and highlighted plans to subsidize maternity rates for patients.

The renovation project is expected to enhance the overall quality of healthcare services at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, benefiting the citizens of Kebbi State and surrounding areas .