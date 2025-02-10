Wife of the Kebbi State governor, Zainab Nasir Idris led donors at the Federation of Muslim Women Associations fund raising event, generating over N100 million for educational development and Da’wah activities.

The event was a huge success, with several dignitaries and well-wishers donating generously to support FOMWAN’s noble cause.

The First Lady, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, donated N10 million on behalf of herself and family, while the Kebbi State Government donated N50 million through the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida.

Other notable donors included Alhaji Faruk Aliyu Enabo, who donated N8.5 million, a vehicle, and pledged to construct two blocks of classrooms, and Alhaji Bello Dallatun Ka’oje, who donated N10 million, N4.5 million on behalf of his associates, a vehicle, and promised to install solar power at the Nursery and Primary school.

The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Abubakar Chika, also made a significant contribution, donating N3 million, a vehicle, and announcing a donation of N5 million on behalf of other Commissioners.

The event was a testament to the generosity and commitment of the people of Kebbi State to supporting education and community development.

The First Lady expressed her gratitude to the donors and urged well-to-do individuals to participate in the development of the education sector.