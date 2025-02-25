First Lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris, has commended Alhaji Bashar Atta, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, for organizing an empowerment program in Dangaladima ward, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area.

At the event, Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris expressed her gratitude to the people of Dangaladima ward describing them as “unique” and “supportive.”

She urged the beneficiaries to utilize the resources they received wisely and encouraged those who didn’t receive support to be patient, as there will be future opportunities.

The empowerment program, aimed at complementing Governor Nasir Idris’ policies and programs, provided relief to 1,000 beneficiaries, including:

1,000 beneficiaries who received ₦20,000 each in cash

3 beneficiaries who received brand-new vehicles each

10 beneficiaries who received brand-new motorcycles each.

Alhaji Bashar Atta stated that the program aimed to reduce economic hardship and increase the living standards of the beneficiaries.

Other dignitaries, including the wife of the Secretary to the State Governor, Asmau Alkali Tafida, and the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary School Education, Dr. Halima Muhammad Bande, commended Alhaji Bashar Atta for his initiative and urged other political office holders to emulate his example.

The Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Hon. Muhammad Nayayah Amburza, thanked Alhaji Bashar Atta for the gesture and encouraged other political individuals to follow suit.