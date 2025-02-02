The Joint Muslim Women’s Organizations in Kebbi State, in collaboration with the wife of Governor of Kebbi State, Hajiya Zainab Nasare Idris, hosted World Hijab Day at the Presidential Pet Hall in Birnin Kebbi.

The event, which took place on February 2, 2025, aimed to promote modesty and empowerment among young girls.

Hajiya Zainab Nasare Nasir Idris an ambassador of child education in northwest, has been a strong advocate for women’s empowerment and education, and has initiated various programs to support women entrepreneurs and promote girl-child education.

First lady Zainab in her address, emphasized the importance of modesty and adherence to Islamic values.

She encouraged young girls to take pride in their faith and culture, and to serve as role models for their peers in all situation and anywhere they find themselves.

The Commissioner for Secondary and Basic Education Dr Halima Bande, also spoke at the event, highlighting the dangers of drug abuse and its consequences on individuals and society.

She emphasized that drug abuse is often a result of deviating from the teachings of Allah, and called on young girls to help combat this societal problem.

Hajiya Aisha Maikurata, Permanent Secretary, ministry for local government, in her goodwill message highlighted the importance of young people to abibe by the teaching of Islam, and make hijab an important part of thier daily lives

The celebration of World Hijab Day in Kebbi State serves as a reminder of the importance of promoting cultural and religious diversity, and empowering women and girls to take active roles in their communities.

The event was part of the Kebbi State Government’s efforts to promote education, empowerment, and social development among women and girls.