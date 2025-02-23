Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have successfully thwarted three separate bandit attacks, neutralised a suspect, and prevented the theft of motorcycles in coordinated security operations across the State.

The first incident occurred around 12:57 a.m. on Sunday when armed bandits launched an attack on personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) stationed at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s Silo Grains Store along the Dutsinma-Kurfi Road.

A distress call from CSC Rulwanu Abdullahi, the Divisional Officer of the NSCDC, alerted security forces.

In response, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Dutsinma swiftly deployed a team, accompanied by an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

The operatives engaged the assailants in a fierce gun battle, successfully repelling the attack and neutralising one of the bandits, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, at approximately 1:20 a.m., another distress call reported an invasion by armed men in Garo Village.

Before security reinforcements could arrive, the bandits abducted two residents—Sahu Danyaro, a 45-year-old woman, and Kallah Sarkin Noma, a 60-year-old man.

The attackers also shot and killed a 35-year-old man, Basiru Babangida, before escaping. Security operatives have since launched a manhunt to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

In a separate incident around 1:00 a.m., gunmen stormed Balmo Village in Kahutu, Danja Local Government Area, attempting to steal four Boxer motorcycles from the residence of Garba Nuhu, 40.

Upon receiving the report, the Danja Divisional Police Officer (DPO) swiftly mobilised a response team.

The operatives engaged the criminals, forcing them to abandon the stolen motorcycles and flee into the bush. Efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the suspects.