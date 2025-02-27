The Katsina state government says it has sufficient food items at six designated consumer shops across the state in preparation for the launch of its food programme.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Rural Economy, Yakubu Nuhu was on an inspection tour of the central shops ahead of the exercise.

In recent times, food has become a critical issue, particularly in states like Katsina, where farming activities have been severely disrupted due to insecurity.

To tackle this challenge, the state government has not only focused on encouraging farmers to return to their farms but has also introduced social intervention programmes.

The sale of food items under this program is scheduled to commence on March 5th across designated centres for the first phase of the initiative.

Although this phase of the program is slated to capture only Civil servants and the elderly, efforts will be made to include other beneficiaries in the subsequent phases.

The program features a flexible repayment plan, and the recent decline in food prices will provide beneficiaries with the option to purchase from the consumer shops or the open market without restrictions.

This flexibility aims to offer a comparative advantage to participants, ensuring they can access quality food items at affordable prices.

The primary goal of the program is to enhance food security and reduce out-of-pocket expenses for families during these challenging times, when many households struggle to make ends meet.

The initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burden on vulnerable populations.