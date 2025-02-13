The Kaduna Police Command has paraded 580 suspects for various criminal activities.

The Commissioner of Police also highlighted the Command’s achievements over the past six weeks

From December 31, 2024, to date, the command says it has arrested over 580 suspects for various crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery, and phone snatching.

They also revealed that 30 kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their families.

In a major operation, two notorious kidnappers’ informants were arrested in Kangimin Gobirawa Village.

The suspects were caught providing bandits with names of potential kidnapping targets.

Other successes include the arrest of motorcycle snatchers, car thieves, and receivers of stolen goods.

The command also recovered stolen properties, illegal weapons, and 20 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu commended the efforts of his officers and the support of Kaduna residents.

He warned criminals that the state is no longer a safe haven for illegal activities.

The police chief is urging citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, emphasising that security is a collective responsibility.