The Kano State Government has promised to take strict action against traders involved in the adulteration of food products, particularly at the renowned Dawanau Market.

This warning comes just days after a task force at the market intercepted 82 tons of adulterated grains, valued at N182 million.

During a visit to the market to explore areas of collaboration, Kano State Commissioner for Commerce, Shehu Sagagi, emphasised that food adulteration has raised serious public concerns and poses a significant threat to the health and well-being of residents.

In response, Chairman of the Dawanau International Grains Market, Muntaka Isah reaffirmed the market’s commitment to eradicating adulteration, improving business standards, and contributing to a healthier society.