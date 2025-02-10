Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is currently meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

His convoy arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, at exactly 12:36pm.

The former presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party was received by Olusegun Obasanjo’s ally, Oyewole Fasawe.

In Atiku Abubakar’s entourage were, former Governors of Cross River and Sokoto States, Liyel Imoke, Aminu Tambuwal and Senator Abdul Ningi

The closed door meeting is ongoing in Abeokuta.

TVC News will bring you up details after the meeting.