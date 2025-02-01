The Jigawa State taskforce committee on the retrieval of government official number plates has confiscated more than 100 official number plates from illegal individuals.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, DCP Tijjani Murtala, disclosed this while presenting some of the confiscated number plates to the Secretary to the Jigawa State Government, Bala Ibrahim.

According to Murtala, after the committee’s inauguration, a campaign of sensitization, consultation, and enforcement was embarked upon to identify unauthorized use of government official number plates by civil and public officers in the state.

The report highlighted that some government-issued number plates had been placed on vehicles different from the ones they were originally assigned to.

Mr. Murtala emphasised that this misuse posed significant security risks, as criminals could exploit the plates to bypass security checks and engage in illegal activities.

In response, the committee proposed several recommendations to the state government, including the re-registration of all government vehicles, the prohibition of transferring official number plates to private vehicles, and sanctions for vehicles using unauthorized plates.

The taskforce also suggested rebranding government number plates for better security and enforcement, creating a central database for all registered government plates, and establishing a joint taskforce to combat further abuses.

Responding, Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Bala Ibrahim, assured that the government would review the findings for possible implementation.