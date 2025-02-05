The Jigawa State Government has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to enhance renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions.

This development is expected to boost the state’s energy sector and contribute to Nigeria’s goal of increasing renewable energy to 20% of its energy mix by 2030.

The MOU was signed by Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim, in the presence of Governor Umar and the Executive Director of the REA.

This partnership is a crucial step towards harnessing Jigawa State’s vast renewable energy potential, particularly solar energy, as the state boasts one of the highest irradiation levels in Nigeria.