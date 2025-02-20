A Federal lawmaker, Yusuf Shitu Galambi, representing Gwaram federal constituency in Jigawa State, has defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Galambi, the only elected NNPP member in the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, cited a “directive” from his constituency and the NNPP’s leadership crisis as reasons for his defection.

This move comes after a long history of political involvement, having served as a state assembly member, commissioner, and special adviser in Jigawa State.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, announced Galambi’s defection in a letter read on the floor of the lower legislative chamber on Thursday.

Galambi’s decision to join the APC makes him the latest in a series of opposition lawmakers to defect to the ruling party.

This development follows recent defections by other lawmakers, including Garba Koko from Kebbi, who left the PDP for the APC on February 12, and Chris Nkwonta from Abia, who made a similar move on October 2.